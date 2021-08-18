Shares

The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) has announced the commencement of a jointly run personalized mentorship and coaching program with Prosper Mentor. The program aims to service marketing professionals and university students across Kenya.

The partnership will enable MSK to access the Prosper Mentor portfolio of more than 100 global industry leaders in various fields. This diversity of mentors helps it achieve its goal of driving growth in the industry through continuous education, training and business mentorship for marketing professionals, students and entrepreneurs.

Prosper Mentor connects people with highly qualified and experienced professional mentors online to develop and improve their management, life and social skills. This expands their viewpoints, and gaining new perspectives of approaching and managing situations.

Commenting on the partnership with MSK, Prosper Mentor Founder and CEO Topyster Muga said, “We are excited to take this important step with MSK, which provides the opportunity for both organizations to leverage their comparative advantage to drive meaningful change in the lives of many.”

On his part, MSK CEO Edward Oswe said, “Prosper’s innovative and scalable approach to mentorship provides MSK with versatile and proven way to scale access to safe and affordable mentorship for its members in pursuit of lasting positive professional growth to those who hunger for it.”

Prosper Mentor recently upgraded its user interface and streamlined payment systems to cater to a wider pool of mentors on their web-based platform. This was aimed at ensuring a seamless quality experience for mentors and mentees on the platform.

Prosper Mentor charges a consideration of Ksh. 5,000 for each professional mentorship session for individuals comprising of up to 10 mentees. Students will have access to free content repository including videos and articles on various subjects from choosing and starting a career, CV writing, acing the interview, salary negotiations, self-awareness, personal branding, digital presence, mental health, emotional intelligence, and many more.

MSK members can start their mentorship journey by getting onto Prosper Mentor to select their preferred disciplines and choice of mentors.