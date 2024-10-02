Shares

Chris Njoroge won at the 10th Annual Old Starehian Society Golf Tournament, held this past weekend at the Limuru Country Club. The event, organized by the Old Starehian Society (OSS), brought together at least 200 players, including Old Boys and other supporters. This is with the aim to raise funds for the Griffin Memorial Endowment Trust (GMET).

Njoroge displayed exceptional skill, recording a score of 49 points to secure the overall victory. The tournament featured a diverse field of participants showcasing their golfing prowess, all competing to support a cause that will help fund the education of six students. These are four boys from the Starehe Boys Centre and two girls from the Starehe Girls Centre.

The event is part of a series of initiatives celebrating 65 years of Starehe Boys Centre, with funds raised also contributing to the GMET endowment fund, which ensures the sustainability of this life-changing initiative. In the ladies’ category, Njeri Kamau was crowned the overall winner with a commendable score of 42 points. In the men’s category, Michael Njau secured the overall male winner title with an impressive tally of 48 points.

Participants navigated the Limuru course, demonstrating their skill and determination throughout the tournament. The event also offered a platform for alumni and supporters to network and bond, all in the spirit of giving back to their alma mater and the community.

Speaking after the event, David Nyaga, Golf Captain of the Old Starehian Society, congratulated the winners and emphasized the importance of the tournament saying, “This year’s tournament is not just about golf; it’s about changing the lives of bright, deserving students. We are proud to bring together alumni and supporters who believe in giving back and supporting education. Congratulations to all the winners, and a special thank you to everyone who contributed to making this event a success.”