African Airlines have been urged to adapt to evolving customer preferences and embrace innovations for sustainable growth and development during the African Aviation Innovation Summit 2024. The summit was hosted by Kenya Airways, in partnership with the African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

The summit themed, Diversification: Reaching New Customer Segments, enabled stakeholders to explore the critical challenges facing African aviation and provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration to propel the sector forward with future-proof industry solutions.

Speaking during the opening ceremony at the Summit, Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO, emphasized the importance of agility in the face of changing customer needs, especially with the rising influence of younger generations like Gen Z. He stated, “Airlines should strategically position themselves to be agile, diversify, and be ready to adapt to changing customer needs.” “Leveraging data and AI will be key to listening to our customers and tailoring products to meet their demands.”

Kilavuka further highlighted that Africa’s aviation industry is underdeveloped, calling for unified efforts from airlines across the continent to develop long-term solutions. “African aviation is not yet considered a critical industry by many African governments. Airlines need to therefore come together and advocate for change, ensuring African aviation is central to our economic growth,” he noted.

Subsequently, AFRAA Secretary General Abderahmane Berthe commended Kenya Airways for its commitment to sustainability and innovation. He highlighted KQ’s “Net Zero by 2050” carbon reduction initiative, the Fahari Innovation Hub, and their participation in the recent Aviation Festival. “Your engagement with the Aviation Festival demonstrates your commitment to embracing digital and innovation trends, investing in customer-centric technologies to improve service quality.” “Focus on passenger journeys and cultivating loyalty through solid partnerships is essential to shaping the future of African aviation,” Berthe remarked.

Somas Appavou, Regional Director of External Affairs & Sustainability Africa at IATA, echoed these sentiments, urging collaboration among African airlines to streamline regional tourism. He emphasized the need to address challenges such as visa issues, taxes, and government policies to boost intra-African travel. “African airlines need to work together to enhance regional tourism, tackling impediments like visa restrictions and government policies that hinder growth,” he said.