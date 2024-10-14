Shares

Absa Kenya Foundation (AKF) has handed over Ksh. 600,000 worth of textbooks and learning materials valued at Ksh. 60,000 to Kisumu Day and Boarding High School. This marks the first initiative to be implemented by the newly established social arm of Absa Bank Kenya.

The donation aligns with the Foundation’s Education and Skills strategic pillar and aims to enhance the learning experience of the students and improve their academic performance. The school is one of the biggest secondary schools in Kisumu city with a population of about 1500 students and 62 teaching staff.

The Bank has had a longstanding relationship with the school, both as a client and a beneficiary of its citizenship initiatives. These initiatives include the installation of a computer lab which birthed the introduction of computer lessons in the school as well as supporting the school in tree planting activities.

Last week, Absa announced the launch of its Foundation, which will focus on four key pillars; entrepreneurship, education and skills, natural resource management, and health and humanitarian relief.

In the education and skills pillar, the Foundation aims at reaching 1 million young people through the Absa Bank Ready-to-Work initiative. This initiative is expected to support 50,000 youth through the Absa Fellowship Program, and award 500 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) scholarships.

Speaking at the event, Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO Abdi Mohamed said, “As brand, everything we do revolves around our purpose: Empowering Africa’s tomorrow together…one story at a time. What this means is that everything we do is centered around empowering our communities and making positive contributions that ensure the society’s tomorrow is better. Our firm belief is that education is the key engine towards positive social change in our community and a tool that brings to the fore the potential that lies in everyone one of us.”