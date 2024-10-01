Shares

Samsung Electronics East Africa has announced its participation in the Kenya-Korea Partnership Week, slated for October 1st and 2nd, at the JW Marriott Nairobi. The event will feature several Korean companies and showcase the economic ties between Kenya and Korea, with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and shared growth.

At the event, Samsung will present a lineup of consumer electronics under the theme Why Samsung. This showcase will demonstrate how Samsung’s technology is driving the future of smart home living, bringing the latest advancements in home entertainment and household appliances to Kenyan consumers.

The Kenya-Korea Partnership Week aims to bring together businesses from both nations to explore areas of collaboration that will spur growth, employment, and technological advancements. This event builds on the strategic partnerships formed between Kenya and Korea to harness opportunities for mutual economic benefit.

Key products on display will include the 2024 Neo QLED 98-inch TVs, the 47-inch Odyssey monitors, Samsung washing machines, and microwave ovens. These products are designed to enhance the modern home, offering both efficiency and immersive experiences that meet the evolving needs of Kenyan households.

Speaking ahead of the showcase, Rahul Kochhar, Business Head, Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics East Africa said, “This partnership week represents a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the Kenya-Korea relationship, showcasing technological advancements that not only enhance people’s lives but also contribute to economic growth. At Samsung, we are committed to providing Kenyans with innovative products that simplify their lives, increase productivity, and offer a glimpse into the future of smart home living.”

On his part, Sam Odhiambo, Head of Consumer Electronics Business in Kenya, Samsung East Africa added, “Kenya’s dynamic market presents a unique opportunity for Samsung to introduce world-class solutions that cater to the needs of the growing tech-savvy population. Our focus is on delivering innovations that align with the aspirations of the Kenyan people, and this event allows us to connect directly with local business leaders, forging partnerships that will drive further technological adoption across the country.”