Shares

Samsung Electronics recently unveiled the 2024 TV and sound device line-up in Nairobi. The launch event showcased the latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K, OLED TVs, and sound devices.

Samsung QLED 8K TV

One of the products launched was the Neo QLED 8K TV that promises crisp clarity, sound and a smart experience. As the flagship product, the Neo QLED 8K is equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen2 processor, marking a significant leap in AI TV technology. This processor features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and an eightfold increase in neural networks from 64 to 256, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source. It is available in sizes of 65, 75, and 85 inches.

With 8K AI Upscaling Pro, users’ favourite shows and movies are transformed to match the 8K display closely, allowing them to enjoy the level of detail and picture clarity surpassing conventional 4K TVs. Additionally, AI Motion Enhancer Pro makes fast action smoother and clearer, while Real Depth Enhancer Pro adds a lifelike depth to the picture and pulls viewers into the scene every time.

The Neo QLED 8K also delivers audio powered by AI sound technology. This year’s Active Voice Amplifier Pro now excels at extracting dialogue from background noise, ensuring every word is heard clearly. Object Tracking Sound Pro also enriches the audio experience by syncing the sound with on-screen action, creating a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K

The 2024 Neo QLED 4K lineup brings cutting-edge innovations from the latest Neo QLED 8K flagship TVs, elevating the viewing experience with ground-breaking features powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This advanced chip breathes life into almost any content, rendering it in stunning 4K resolution. Neo QLED 4K will be available in sizes ranging from 55 to 98 inches, catering to diverse viewing environments.

Additionally, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response rates, Samsung OLED is the ultimate choice for gaming. Complemented by sleek designs, these OLED TVs elevate the viewing space. Available in Kenya in two models —S90D — ranging from 55 to 83 inches, there’s a perfect fit for every home.

Samsung Tizen OS

In 2024, Samsung’s AI screens are set to redefine the user experience with advanced connectivity and a suite of smart features, apps, and platforms. Leveraging the powerful Tizen OS, these innovations have created an ecosystem that is connected, personalized, and secure through Knox Security. This allows devices to integrate effortlessly into users’ digital worlds, transforming screens into a central hub for all their needs.

Beyond connectivity, Samsung’s 2024 Smart TVs provide a highly personalized experience with its apps and platforms. With the latest addition of widgets, TV screens are now personalized dashboards that allow users to easily monitor home status, camera feeds, energy usage, weather updates, and more.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Kochhar, Business Head of the Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics East Africa said, “We are pushing the boundaries of home entertainment by integrating AI to enhance traditional viewing experiences. This year’s TV lineup demonstrates our commitment to innovation, offering products that provide premium viewing quality while significantly enhancing our consumers’ lifestyles.”