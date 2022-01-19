Shares

Samsung Electronics East Africa has in partnership with BrandCart has launched an online brand shop that will focus on the consumer electronics segment. The launch took place at the Samsung Electronics East Africa offices in Nairobi. Present at the launch were Mr. Sam Odhiambo Samsung Electronics East Africa Head of Consumer Electronics Division, Mr. Joseph Wesonga, Product Manager BrandCart, among other Samsung and BrandCart representatives.

The online brand shop will stock a wide range of Samsung electronic products including televisions, fridges, microwaves, sound-bars, among others. The platform will also allow for multiple payment options such as mobile banking among others. There will also be delivery options available countrywide. Additionally, customers can make payment for their goods on delivery.

Customers can learn about new technologies on Samsung products such as the Bespoke range of fridges, the Neo QLED range of televisions, the Crystal UHD TVs, etc through the platform. The launch of the Samsung online brand shop comes with great discounts as well as great prizes for the first 100 people who make a purchase online. All electronics purchased on the platform come with a 24 months’ warranty for QLED & UHD TVs and 12 months’ warranty for all other products courtesy of Samsung Electronics.

The launch of the online brand shop comes at a time when online shopping is at an all-time high in the Kenyan market. “Internet accessibility has created an increase in online shopping in Kenya, therefore we want to ensure that all Samsung electronics are available to customers at the convenience of their fingertips. 40% of Kenyan’s are connected to the internet. That means we have a potential customer base of 22 million Kenyans ready to shop on the platform. We have a wide range of products that meets every Kenyan’s needs and budgets. We have televisions, fridges, washing machines from as low as Ksh. 24,000,” said Mr. Sam Odhiambo.