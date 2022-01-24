Shares

Samsung Electronics has appointed Mr. Tae Sun Lee as the new Samsung Electronics East Africa Managing Director, effective January 2022. Mr. Lee takes over from Mr. Seok Min Hong who has served at the helm of the company since September 2017.

Prior to his appointment as Managing Director, Mr. Lee previously held the Strategic Director Integrated Mobility Division at Samsung Electronics South Africa. He joined Samsung Electronics in August 2003 where he supported mobile operations for key Middle East markets a position he held for five years. Since then, he has grown in rank to the position he holds now as Managing director of the East African market.

During his tenure he has grown the Samsung mobile market share in South Africa, making Samsung the most preferred smartphone brand in South Africa. He has immense experience in Samsung which he has served for over 18 years, 9 years of which has been in Mobile business in South Africa and others supporting Middle East and Africa Business from the Samsun headquarters in South Korea.

In his new role as MD, Mr. Lee will be responsible for 14 markets that make up Samsung Electronics East Africa. These are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Somali Land, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Seychelles, DRC and Republic of Congo.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Lee had this to say, “I am very excited to have joined Samsung Electronics East Africa, I believe that this market has a great deal of potential for our Samsung products. I look forward to serving our customers and working together with the East African Team.”