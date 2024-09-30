Shares

Zoho has announced the launch of Zoho IoT, a low-code platform designed to help small to large businesses build and deploy custom IoT solutions.

The IoT simplifies the process of collecting, managing, and analyzing IoT data, providing businesses with valuable insights to improve operations and make informed decisions.

The pricing plans start from Ksh. 6,326 for up to 25 devices and scaling to Ksh. 64,426 for up to 500 devices. This is in addition to the ability to support thousands of devices and billions of data points.

Zoho IoT is fully integrated with Zoho’s suite of applications, providing a comprehensive solution for businesses. A recent study by Kaspersky found that over 50% of companies have integrated AI and Internet of Things (IoT) into their systems. Furthermore, 33% are looking to adopt these interconnected technologies in the next two years. Experts advise that business owners should invest in robust cyber-security solutions to protect their infrastructure.

Zoho IoT features advanced AI capabilities, allowing business users to develop powerful custom solutions more efficiently. Leveraging Zoho IoT’s AI capabilities, businesses can transform data into actionable insights, predict system outages, identify anomalies or forecast trends, optimize operations, and enhance customer experiences.

Zoho IoT gathers and manages data from IoT devices in real-time, providing businesses with valuable insights and streamlined operational analysis. Its user-friendly features enable organizations to automate processes and make informed, data-driven decisions without requiring extensive technical skills.

Zoho IoT offers pre-built solutions for different industries, such as Industrial IoT, Smart Buildings, and Energy Management. The platform also offers end-to-end capabilities and integrations with offerings like Point Solutions and Connected OEMs.

Veerakumar Natarajan, Country Head, Zoho Kenya, “The IoT landscape has long been dominated by developer-centric platforms and industry-specific solutions. Zoho IoT addresses this by offering full customization and interoperability, making it easier for businesses to adopt and benefit from IoT. The platform goes beyond basic data collection, ensuring every data point is converted into actionable insights that drive organizational connectivity.”