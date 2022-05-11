Shares

Zoho Corporation has launched Zoho Marketing Plus, a unified platform that brings together various marketing activities under one roof. It includes campaign ideation, creation, execution, management, and measurement, providing stakeholders across the entire marketing organisation with a single, shared view of critical information for improved collaboration.

According to the company, the new marketing platform will increase the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving marketers a better understanding of customer preferences and behaviours so that they can deliver dynamic experiences to customers.

“Consumers and digital marketing continue to evolve at warp-speed, and marketers are struggling to keep up. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles, data, and ROI,” said Veerakumar Natarajan, Country Manager for Kenya, Zoho. “The complexity of data and personalisation at-scale only raises pressure on marketers and CMOs to deliver effective campaigns and revenue. By eliminating redundancies and confusion arising from multiple siloed solutions, Zoho Marketing Plus maximises productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to stay nimble and collaborative amid evolving customer needs. When marketers aren’t bogged down by operations, they can deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers.”

Zoho Marketing Plus will have the following features:

Collaboration: Marketing teams will be able to connect and collaborate on various projects in tandem and with ease, enabling users to create, manage, execute, and monitor individual activities, across different stakeholders, and accurately track the progress of each task and brand asset.

Streamlining management of marketing projects: Brand Studio eliminates the need for siloed solutions by serving as the centralised workplace where marketing campaigns can be created and managed.

Unified digital brand asset creation: Documents, presentations, sheets, videos and other files can be kept in a single shared place, making assets easy to locate, reuse or share.

Marketing automation capabilities: Customer insights are surfaced through AI-powered data analysis, which helps marketers design the journeys customer respond to best and improve them by tracking engagement and response data of customers.

Omnichannel engagement: Marketing teams to access and manage all channels to drive better connection with customers and brand engagement.

Supported integrations: Supports strong integrations with third-party solutions, making it easy to share data and insights such as how much marketing spend is converting to sales.

Pricing and Availability

Zoho Marketing Plus is available immediately with a starting price of Ksh. 2000 per month, billed annually.