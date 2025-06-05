Shares

Zoho Corporation have announced the launch of Ulaa Enterprise, a privacy-focused web browser for businesses.

“The browser is now both the primary workspace and the most exposed attack surface in organizations,” stated Andrew Veerakumar Natarajan, Country Head, Zoho Kenya. “Many existing solutions struggle to combine robust security with simple usability. Ulaa Enterprise is our direct answer to this challenge, providing African businesses with a secure, easily deployable, and policy-driven Browse experience that safeguards both data and productivity.”

Ulaa Enterprise equips IT administrators with powerful capabilities for centralized policy management. This allows them to effortlessly define access rules, control downloads, manage extensions, and regulate user behavior across entire organizations, ensuring consistent compliance without fragmented tools.

The browser integrates data loss prevention (DLP) mechanisms, actively blocking unauthorized uploads, screen captures, downloads, and copy-paste actions involving sensitive information. IT departments gain complete visibility into browser activity. Detailed audit logs and real-time monitoring enable teams to swiftly identify potential risks and enforce granular security policies, fostering greater control while maintaining operational fluidity.

Zoho’s AI-powered assistant, Zia, is integrated into Ulaa Enterprise. Zia’s ZeroPhish feature analyzes URLs and webpage behavior to proactively identify and block phishing attempts, stopping threats before users even interact with them.

Zia also categorizes websites, blocking unsafe or inappropriate content to ensure a secure Browse environment. For improved productivity, it streamlines workflows by organizing tabs based on user behaviour.

It is built on the Chromium engine and it supports all major operating systems and platforms, including Android and iOS.

Ulaa Enterprise is available now, with pricing starting at Ksh. 129 per device per month, or Ksh. 1292 per device per year.