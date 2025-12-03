Zoho has announced that it has rolled out its Young Creators Program (YCP) across key markets. The initiative recently empowered over 150 students and professionals in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Madagascar.
Through a series of intensive, localized workshops, participants learned how to design and deploy robust, business-ready applications using Zoho Creator, the company’s powerful low-code platform.
“Through the Young Creators Program, we are helping students and professionals across East Africa gain the tools and confidence to turn their ideas into impactful digital solutions,” said Veerakumar Natarajan, Regional Manager, Zoho East Africa. “Our goal is to make technology education accessible and practical, empowering young innovators to solve local challenges and shape Africa’s digital future.”
A core feature of the expanded YCP curriculum was the introduction of AI-assisted app development. Attendees experienced the cutting edge of technology by using CoCreator, Zoho Creator’s built-in AI assistant, which allowed them to build fully functional applications simply by describing their ideas in natural language.
The sessions progressed from mastering Zoho Creator’s fundamental capabilities. This included forms, reports, and workflows to exploring advanced topics such as system integrations, UI customization, and mobile deployment. This comprehensive approach ensures participants are equipped to accelerate digital transformation and drive entrepreneurship within their communities.
In Kenya, the workshop hosted at EldoHub attracted 42 attendees, including seasoned developers, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Notably, top steeplechase athlete Leonard Bett attended the session, keen to build a digital platform to manage and analyze athletic performance.
“Zoho’s low-code platform opens opportunities for anyone to innovate, regardless of their background,” said Sarah Towet, Co-Founder & Programs Lead, Eldohub. “Our partnership demonstrates how technology can empower young people and professionals alike to create impactful solutions in their communities.”
In a powerful move reflecting Zoho’s commitment to diversity, a special Women in Software Engineering Uganda edition of YCP was held in partnership with Analytics Business Centre. The session trained 43 women, including students and entrepreneurs, focusing on leveraging low-code development for process automation and digital entrepreneurship.
The expansion included Zoho’s first-ever YCP in Tanzania, held at the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), where 24 computer science students gained practical exposure to industry-grade tools.
Meanwhile, in collaboration with Belgian premium partner BrainSolutions, a training in Antananarivo, Madagascar, inspired 27 participants, many of whom were new to programming.
“Seeing beginners gain the confidence to transform their ideas into real applications using low-code tools has been truly inspiring,” noted Anna Andruamialivelo, Tech Lead at BrainSolutions Madagascar.
The expansion of the Young Creators Program in East Africa is part of Zoho’s strategy to foster digital literacy among youth. Since its launch in 2022, the program has trained over 4,000 participants worldwide, providing them with tangible skills to pursue technology-driven careers and entrepreneurial ventures that will shape the future digital economy.