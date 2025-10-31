Shares

Zoho has announced a major expansion of its Artificial Intelligence capabilities, integrating powerful agentic AI features across its core business applications for collaboration, customer experience (CX), and human resources (HR).

Crucially, these new tools are available immediately at no additional cost, making advanced automation accessible to businesses of all sizes.

The launch is underpinned by Zoho’s vertically integrated AI strategy, which includes its proprietary large language model, Zia LLM, developed specifically for business use, and Zia Hubs for securely accessing unstructured company data.

Veerakumar Natarajan, Country Head, Zoho Kenya, explained that this unified, homegrown approach removes common barriers to AI adoption.

“Businesses are increasingly eager to leverage AI but often face obstacles such as high implementation costs, data readiness challenges, and fragmented systems,” said Natarajan. “Zoho’s unified, homegrown technology stack eliminates these barriers by allowing advanced AI features to be deployed automatically and at no extra cost. Our customers don’t need to invest in third-party integrations or additional tools—the technology simply arrives and works. This approach makes AI adoption practical, affordable, and impactful for businesses across the continent.”

By owning the entire technology stack, from the data center to the application layer, Zoho ensures the new agentic features integrate seamlessly with its platform of over 55 integrated applications.

The new features build on Zoho’s existing AI ecosystem, which already includes tools like Zia Agents and Zia Agent Studio. They are capable of complex, cross-functional actions, such as creating contracts from multiple files or automatically converting sales inquiries from Zoho Mail into CRM leads.

1. Collaboration & productivity (Zoho Workplace)

The Zoho Workplace suite, including Mail, Cliq, Sheet, and Tables, sees significant AI upgrades. The enhanced Ask Zia assistant can now process multi-step commands that span multiple applications. A standout feature is AI Base Creation in Zoho Tables, which allows users to instantly generate complete, structured data models from a simple prompt. Additional tools like Keyword Extraction and Sentiment Analysis simplify data management and analysis across the collaboration suite.

2. Customer Experience (CX)

In the CX category, Zoho Desk, used by over 100,000 global businesses, now features pre-built Zia Agents like the Resolution Expert, which learns from past support ticket resolutions to continuously improve service quality. Meanwhile, Zoho Sign introduces Agreement Intelligence, enabling users to draft and query contracts directly using Ask Zia, eliminating reliance on external contract-management tools.

3. Human Resources (HR)

Zoho Recruit introduces new agentic AI capabilities designed to streamline and improve the hiring process. The Zia Candidate and Job Match features analyze CVs and job descriptions to ensure better fit, while AI-Assisted Assessment Generation automatically creates complete, customized tests tailored to each role, saving recruiters significant time and ensuring objective evaluations.