Shares

Zoho Corporation today announced enhancements to Zoho One, its all-in-one business software platform.

“The Zoho One update reflects how work has evolved from using individual applications to operating within a unified platform,” said Veerakumar Natarajan, Country Head, Zoho Kenya. “Zoho One customers are not simply licensing apps; they are choosing a solution that allows Zoho to handle the technology while they focus on productivity. The enhancements announced today deliver a cohesive experience built on unified integrations, context, and data.”

The new Zoho One interface puts context at the center of the user journey, dissolving the traditional boundaries between applications:

Custom Spaces: Tools are now organized by purpose, such as Personal, Organization, and Department-specific groups, allowing employees to access what they need without constantly switching between apps.

Centralized Search: A single search bar spans the entire ecosystem, enabling users to find information or trigger workflows instantly across all applications.

Enhanced Action Panel: This provides a full, at-a-glance view of upcoming meetings, unread messages, pending tasks, and other key updates, keeping employees informed regardless of the specific app they are using.

Customizable Dashboard: Consolidates data from both Zoho and third-party apps into one central hub using pre-existing or custom widgets.

Introducing Vani: A new visual-first collaboration space that supports brainstorming, planning, and creation through diagrams, whiteboards, mind maps, and integrated video calling.

Zoho One strengthens its position as a unified business operating system with native integrations across the Zoho suite and third-party applications, which reduces external entry points and supports faster anomaly detection.

Zoho Directory Included: Administrators gain a secure platform for managing workforce identity and access within the same unified system.

Central Integrations Panel: Allows administrators to easily monitor and configure all connections, simplifying practical tasks like domain verification and authentication.

Smart Offboarding Feature: Introduces outcome-based integrations for smooth employee transitions, allowing organizations to transfer department ownership, manage device data, and determine data access rights within a single workflow.

Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant, is now deeply integrated across Zoho One, providing unified intelligence to support decision-making and boost productivity.

Cross-Platform Insight: Zia can aggregate and contextualize information from various platforms, including third-party systems like Google Workspace, presenting it as clear, actionable insight.

Zia Hubs: The intelligent content management system now has a dedicated space where important assets, like contracts and meeting recordings, are automatically organized.

Zia Search: Enables employees to quickly surface relevant information without navigating multiple locations.

Ask Zia: Available from the bottom toolbar, this feature enables prompt-based searches across Zoho One, providing quick visibility into schedules, tasks, recent interactions, and other key details.

Despite the addition of new features and Vani, the pricing for Zoho One remains unchanged at Ksh. 4,050 per user per month. The enhancements are available immediately for all current and new customers.