The 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC) is set for an exciting season with a revamped 14 race calendar. It will feature new races in Spain, Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia.

The WRC Safari Rally will be on March 20-23 as part of Kenya’s push to have the race around the Easter holiday to ensure as many Kenyans attend the event.

Kalle Rovanpera won the 2024 WRC Safari Rally after a near perfect run the competition that saw many of his rivals have mechanical issues. He was followed by Katsuta Takamoto and Adrien Fourmaux.

Thierry Neuville is currently leading the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) drivers’ standings. He has shown consistent performance throughout the season, securing crucial points in multiple rallies.

However, the competition is fierce, with drivers like Sébastien Ogier, Ott Tänak, and Elfyn Evans hot on his heels. The championship is far from over, and the final rounds of the season promise to be exciting.

The 2025 WRC Schedule