Artificial intelligence (AI) has become more than a buzzword in today’s digital age, promising to revolutionize various sectors, from healthcare to entertainment. As a leader in technological innovation, Samsung is at the forefront of integrating AI into everyday life, enhancing user experiences, and paving the way for a brighter future.

AI is the ability of a computer, including mobile phones, to perform functions like human beings or even better. What is Artificial intelligence (AI)? AI is the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.

[2] AI has made life easier, starting with what we encounter in our living rooms. Undoubtedly, as the world increasingly adopts and integrates AI into various aspects of daily life, many perceptions about AI have emerged, ranging from excitement to skepticism.AI has made life easier, starting with what we encounter in our living rooms.

[3] Samsung’s “I for All” strategy aims to make AI accessible to everyone, not just tech-savvy users. For example, Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs use AI to enhance image quality and optimize voice amplification, benefiting all users. Addressing privacy concerns, Samsung prioritizes security by understanding usage contexts and behaviours. They also ensure transparency and user-friendliness in their AI products, with features like sign language gestures and real-time audio subtitles, demonstrating their commitment to accessible AI for all.

[4] This comes with FlexCam, which finds the perfect framing by tracking where the user is in the shot — and zooms in or out for a hands-free selfie experience. [5] Think of a smartphone with barrier-free communication through features like Live Translate and Chat Assist or a new standard for search provided by Circle to Search with Google, as found in the Galaxy series. A smartphone with a powerful camera that maximizes creative freedom, from image capturing with new zoom capabilities to editing with the help of generative AI, giving the best images like in real life.This comes with FlexCam, which finds the perfect framing by tracking where the user is in the shot — and zooms in or out for a hands-free selfie experience.

[6] Imagine a television that automatically switches to your favourite channel when you enter the living room or a refrigerator that alerts you to replenish groceries before they run out. A dishwashing machine that adjusts water consumption to the load volume. These are just a few examples of how real-life applications of AI can transform our daily experiences.

” 7] At Samsung, Artificial Intelligence is built to serve you, unleash your creativity, increase your productivity, and unlock a world of new possibilities. In your hands, it should be more human, reliable, meaningful, personal, helpful, and secure across devices. Life opens up with Galaxy AI.”

At Galaxy Unpacked 2024, Samsung unveiled the highest-performing Galaxy Watch ever with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Designed to embrace adventure and optimized for people with a passion for maximizing performance, the Galaxy Watch Ultra takes the wearable experience to the next level. With advanced AI-based health monitoring and fitness features, unparalleled durability and cutting-edge hardware, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a personal trainer users can call on anytime.

[9] Initially, AI was associated with the use of computers and bots. But now, almost every gadget, from the smallest to the largest, has elements of AI. There is no doubt that AI is the buzziest of buzzwords right now, and EVERYONE wants to get on the train. It’s like Wheel of Fortune, and everyone at CES wanted to buy those two vowels this year instead of other now tired hyped buzzwords like Web 3.0, blockchain, crypto, bitcoin, and NFTs. This is the future that came and caught humans unprepared, but which we are trying to catch up with daily.

[10] Samsung is adding new features to increase device accessibility, such as digital appliances responding to hands-free gestures. Mobile devices provide auto-generated captions during calls, and TVs and displays offer a new, AI-enabled text-to-speech feature that converts subtitles into spoken audio. To further aid those with low vision, Relumino Together is a new viewing mode on Samsung TVs that enables users of all abilities to watch TV together, with or without visual adjustments. Now, everyone can enjoy home entertainment together at the same time.