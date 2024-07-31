Shares

Safaricom through MPESA has awarded four winners with a fully paid trip to Paris for the ongoing Summer Olympic games, in partnership with VISA.

The four lucky winners are Mwaniki Munuhe from Nyahururu, Abdirahaman Faysal, Abdinasir Barre and Michael Chege Kariuki from Nairobi. The trip package includes flights, accommodation, food, drinks, and stadium tickets for various Olympic events.

The four won their tickets to Paris in the just-concluded MPESA GlobalPay promotion. They transacted using the MPESA GlobalPay Virtual Visa Card to qualify for the weekly draws and later earned the winning spots. The winners have an opportunity to be accompanied by a companion of their choice to Paris to enjoy various track and field events while supporting and interacting with their favourite athletes from Kenya and beyond.

Beyond giving customers the opportunity to experience the 2024 Olympic games firsthand in Paris, Safaricom is also supporting Team Kenya, committing Ksh. 30 million in cash and kind. This includes travel insurance for athletes, airtime, and data bundles to support Team Kenya. Additionally, Safaricom offered financial literacy workshops for athletes during their camps and workshop sessions.

“I am a huge fan of the Olympics, but I have never attended any Olympic games in person. This will be a thrilling and historic moment for me, I believe this is the best gift ever Safaricom has offered me. I hope to enjoy and interact with some of my favourite athletes from Kenya and other parts of the world. A big thanks to Safaricom and Visa for making this possible,” said Michael Chege, one of the lucky winners.

On his part, Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO, said, “We are excited for the four winners who will be travelling to Paris for the Olympic games on a fully catered trip courtesy of our partnership with Visa. We believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite people, and we are honoured to offer Kenyans the opportunity to support their favourite athletes in person. This sponsorship also reflects our commitment to supporting our athletes by empowering them with technological and financial tools. They have worked hard to prepare for the Olympics, and this is our way of ensuring that they are well prepared beyond the stadium, thanks to the financial literacy workshops.”