MAC Cosmetics is celebrating its 40th birthday with the launch of a new product range, the ‘MACximal Silky Matte’ lipsticks. The new lipsticks are currently available in 40 shades to celebrate each year in business.

‘MACixmal’ offers a reformulated, refreshed version of its original matte lipstick to give lips more matte color. According to MAC, clients can enjoy a 12-hour wear and eight-hour instant moisture experience with the new lipstick.

To mark its 40-year celebration, MAC Cosmetics hosted an event over the weekend at the MAC store in Sarit Center. The event marked four decades of MAC Cosmetics’ innovation, creativity, and influence in the world of makeup. Guests, including fans, beauty enthusiasts, and media representatives, were treated to a series of exclusive activities, including personalized makeup consultations, live demonstrations by MAC’s top makeup artists, and the opportunity to explore the brand’s latest collections.

Victoria Kimani, a celebrated singer, songwriter, and beauty enthusiast, was a special guest at the event. Victoria is known for her bold and glamorous style, and perfectly embodies the spirit of MAC Cosmetics. Her presence added an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the celebration, making it a memorable occasion for all attendees as she performed hits from her new album ‘Mood 4 Life’.

Speaking at the launch, Siphesihle Ngalonkulu, MAC Product Marketing Manager for Sub-Sahara Africa said, “The new MACximal lipstick is a must-have for everyone. This huge range means there’s a color to suit everyone, whether you favor classic reds like Ruby Woo or more modern shades such as Cafe Mocha. The formula has been upgraded to include cocoa and shea butter, so it feels silkier and smoother when applied, giving a matte finish that feels luxurious and comfortable to wear.”