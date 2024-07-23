Shares

The internet boom of the 1990s changed so much about our society when it comes to how we socialise, work and entertain ourselves. Almost every industry was affected by digital transformation in some way, including the oldest ones like casinos.



These days, more people than ever before are choosing to play their favourite casino games online. And there’s a good reason why! From the convenience aspect to the casino bonuses, in this article we take a look at why players love online casinos, and the top casino bonuses available at them.

What’s so great about online casinos?

The online casino industry continues to grow, with one study showing that almost 17% of people play casino games online in the UK, accounting for £5.3 billion in revenue.



Players of all ages are now choosing online casinos instead of land-based ones, because of all that they offer. Read on to find out why below.

Convenience



One of the top reasons that online casinos seem to have proliferated over the past few decades is just how convenient they are. These days, players can enjoy their favourite casino games from the comfort of home, on the go or while at a friend’s house.



As long as they have a mobile device and a good internet connection they can get online and play!



Potential cost-savings

The convenience aspect of online casino games feeds into another benefit: potential cost-savings. Long gone are the days where you had to travel to a casino to play your favourite games, which can include costs like staying at a hotel, food out or the transport to and from the casino, depending on the distance.



Those cost-savings can go into your bankroll so you can enjoy even more of your favourite games over time. And while there’s no guarantee you’ll win, there’s nothing wrong with having a healthier bank roll or saving a bit of money!

Range of games

Online casinos aren’t restricted by physical size, which means they offer many more games than land-based casinos can. To attract new players to their sites, the best casino brands are always looking to offer the latest and greatest when it comes to their game selection, which makes it a draw over other types of casinos who may not always be able to do so.

Casino bonuses



Another great aspect of online casinos are the bonuses! The ever-growing marketplace means that online casinos need to find new ways to encourage players to try out their site — and bonuses are a great way to do that.



Find out more about bonuses and the top ones that casinos offer these days in the next section.



The top casino bonuses



Whether you’re new to online or an old pro, it’s worth knowing what casino bonuses are out there so you can get the best from playing online. We’ve compiled the top ones below:



Free spins

Free daily spins are probably one of a slot-lovers favourite type of bonus at online casinos like Jackpotjoy. The premise is simple: free spins let players take some spins without putting any of their own money forward, for a chance to win real money.



This type of bonus is usually given out as part of a promotion or welcome offer for slot games. No financial commitment and the possibility of a win? Sounds like a great deal to us!

Cashback offers



Cashback incentives are another great casino bonus. The difference with these is they reimburse players with a certain amount of their losses over time, meaning you get another shot to win. They’re definitely a favourite among players who play often or choose to make bigger bets.

Welcome bonuses

Welcome bonuses are a hugely common type of casino bonus, as they’re used as a marketing technique by casinos to attract new players. Most often, a welcome bonus is given as part of a signup or deposit made so that the new player has some extra free cash to play with.

Deposit match bonuses

Another common type of bonus is a deposit match bonus which is exactly as it sounds: the casino either matches (or even triples) the amount that a player deposits. This type of bonus appeals to players who want to have more chances to play and win, and can help extend gaming session time.