Kenya is a nation pulsating with creativity, a vibrant cultural heritage, and an undeniable youthful energy. While we often discuss traditional economic drivers like agriculture and technology, it’s increasingly clear that our creative sector holds immense, yet largely untapped, potential. It’s not just “art”; it’s an economic powerhouse that we, as the private sector, must harness to ensure inclusive growth, leaving no one behind.

Globally, the creative economy is proving to be a dynamic engine for trade and development. Its contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ranges from 0.5% to 7.3% across different countries, employing between 0.5% and 12.5% of the workforce. In 2022 alone, creative services exports surged by 29% to $1.4 trillion, with creative goods exports reaching $713 billion, a 19% increase. Digitalization, driven by advancements like Artificial Intelligence (AI), is transforming this landscape, making global markets more accessible for individual creators and revolutionizing content creation and distribution.

Kenya’s creative economy is growing at an impressive rate, 60% faster than other global economies, with projections suggesting it could double its economic output. Currently, the arts, recreation, and entertainment industry account for 5% of our nation’s GDP and 0.25% of total wage employment. This signifies a critical opportunity, especially given Kenya’s burgeoning youthful population seeking job creation and employment.

At Smirnoff, we recognize the profound connection between cultural vibrancy and economic prosperity. This recognition is at the heart of our investment in homegrown talent, particularly through initiatives like the Smirnoff Battle of the Beats (SBOB). Far more than just a competition, SBOB has evolved into a powerful creative movement and a platform for culture, creativity, and connection.

Over the past two years, SBOB has consciously reached every corner of Kenya – from the Lake to the Coast, Rift Valley, Mt. Kenya, and Nairobi – to tap into the diverse talent present nationwide. Each audition round saw over 20 contestants, with more than 100 DJs showcasing their skills, dreams, and unique energy. This nationwide reach is deliberate: it amplifies voices that might otherwise go unheard, ensuring that talent in every corner of this country finds a stage.

A crucial aspect of SBOB’s impact is its commitment to career building. By partnering with prominent media outlets like, the competition’s five-week finale series reached a broad audience, providing vital visibility for these emerging artists. Winners, like DJ Insta from the Lake Region, receive not just recognition but a comprehensive prize package including top tier DJ equipment, ongoing brand support, and future performance opportunities through Smirnoff’s experiences. We also take the time to honour other top DJs, applauding their creativity and fan followings. This multifaceted support reflects our dedication to elevating and celebrating exceptional talent within the Kenyan DJing community, positioning music as a core cultural pillar.

This commitment aligns with the broader national agenda to transform the creative sector into a sustainable industry that supports decent livelihoods, as highlighted by the State Department for Culture, Arts, and Heritage. Efforts to formalize arts education, such as the Kenya Cultural Centre’s pioneering work in developing a formal curriculum for poetry, further underscore the move towards recognizing creative fields as viable career paths. By equipping artists with skills in performance, production, marketing, and intellectual property management, we formalize creative careers and broaden the scope of technical education. Smirnoff’s initiatives, while in the informal sector, parallel this ambition by providing structured pathways for professional growth and recognition.

Hosted under our overarching “We Do We” campaign, SBOB Season 3 powerfully underscores Smirnoff’s deep dedication to diversity, inclusion, and collective creativity. It embodies the boldness and authenticity that we champion, showcasing how the brand truly lives inside culture. Our goal is to create spaces and experiences where “we all can experience inclusive joy,” thereby fostering self-expression, empowering emerging talent, and creating lasting cultural impact.

The creative economy’s significance extends beyond purely economic metrics. It is a powerful tool for national cohesion, innovation, and addressing critical societal issues like climate change and social justice. Young people are already leveraging their creativity to raise awareness and drive action on pressing issues, demonstrating the sector’s capacity to shape public discourse and mobilize communities.

However, government support and one-off funding are not enough. As the creative economy faces global challenges like market concentration, fostering a resilient ecosystem demands long-term relationships and strategic partnerships from creative investors and stakeholders, alongside exploring alternative, sector-responsive funding mechanisms.

Smirnoff remains steadfastly committed to expanding these cultural touchpoints, continuing to amplify the voices, flavors, and beats that make Kenya special. Through sustained investment in formalizing arts education, offering robust capacity-building programmes, fostering sustainable partnerships, and creating competitive markets, we can collectively unlock the full potential of our creative industries. This will not only transform the arts into a dynamic and sustainable economic sector, but also enhance employability and enrich our cultural and social fabric, ensuring that the beat of progress continues for all Kenyans.

By Jonathan Kemboi-Shopper Marketing Manager Smirnoff