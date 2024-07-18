Shares

Imagine a world where your smartphone is your ultimate digital companion, seamlessly integrating into your daily life to make everything more convenient. This vision is rapidly becoming a reality, thanks to significant strides in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Over the decades since AI’s inception, remarkable progress has been made to ensure it benefits humanity.

Recently, OPPO, in collaboration with industry giants like Google, MediaTek, Microsoft , among others, have taken a monumental step in the mobile devices space by committing to make AI phones accessible to over 50 million users. This initiative is set to democratize AI smartphones, making AI technology accessible to everyone.

OPPO’s commitment signals a technological revolution and an ecosystem restructuring that AI phones will bring to the world. Smartphones have continued to be an integral part of our everyday activities central part of everyday activities such as photography, streaming content, content creation, and gaming. OPPO is set to revolutionize these experiences by integrating advanced AI technologies. AI smartphones will enhance audio, video, and interactive features, providing a more immersive and optimized entertainment experience. These tools will not only increase creative spaces for consumers but also make tasks less cumbersome.

As life gets increasingly busy, the need to find a productivity balance continues to increase for majority of mobile device users, with this the use of AI has become our intelligent assistants. From automatically recoding meeting summaries, lectures save us the effort of constantly taking notes. AI functionality such as the AI Writer helps to tackle writer’s block through suggesting creative content that can help users manage writer’s block while AI features such as AI translate helps to bridge the gap in language barriers enabling you to communicate with anyone across the world.

Smartphone has equally not been left behind in the uptake of AI technology, from having just a 5MP camera to having devices that have up to 108MP that take crisp clear photos. This has quickly evolved to now having AI technology to assist in capturing even more captivating and perfecting images.

For instance; did you take a nice picture with your mom at the beach and there are too many objects (noise) in the picture? With the use of AI Eraser, you can now remove the “noise’’ in your picture. Gone are the days where one would need an additional photo editing tool /software to edit your pictures. AI eraser enables you to effortlessly make the needed changes in your pictures. However, creativity is not just about removing unwanted images in a picture. With just a single tap, you can transform your photos in to a vibrant painting or futuristic images, and many more you can be able to experience all these possibilities through the power of AI studio.

The power of AI and taping into the inner creative in your is boundless, and at OPPO, we believe through integration of AI in or innovation it will unlock a new era of mobile phone photography, enabling users to tell their stories and express their creativity.

The continued use of AI in mobile devices will bridge the gap between users and technology from photography, communication and productivity. By enhancing user convenience and functionality across various aspects of life, OPPO is leading the charge into a future where AI is an integral part of everyday life. As a technological innovator, OPPO belives AI can be democratized to every smartphone user, from students, business proffesionals and even individuals in the creatitive space across all ages they can all harness the power of AI an dnlock their full potential.

The future is intelligent, and OPPO will continue to pave the way. With creativity and productivity at their core, these devices empower us to capture, create, and achieve more than ever before. It’s a future where technology seamlessly integrates with our lives, amplifying our talents and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. The future is intelligent, and with OPPO, it’s in your hands.

By Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager, OPPO Kenya