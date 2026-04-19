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The vibrant, brassy sounds of the 1960s are set to echo through the Alliance Française once again. Following a critically acclaimed debut, the musical production African Twist: The Soundtrack of Kenya’s Independence returns for a special performance on July 30, 2026.

Produced by the legendary Tabu Osusa and written by Paul Kelemba, African Twist is more than just a musical; it is a historical tapestry. The play features a dynamic young cast who breathe life into the icons of Kenya’s post-independence music scene. By reenacting the careers of the era’s most influential musicians, the production offers a poignant look at the societal shifts and political currents that shaped a newborn nation.

The play’s impact has not gone unnoticed by critics. Following its initial run in early 2025, the production earned prestigious nominations at the Kenya Theatre Awards 2026, including:

Best Music Score

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Under the direction of Martin Kigondu, the show has been praised for its ability to balance nostalgic entertainment with a deep respect for Kenya’s cultural heritage. The collaboration between Osusa’s deep musical knowledge and Kelemba’s narrative flair creates an immersive experience that transports the audience back to the era of Twist, Rumba, and the birth of Benga.

Event details & ticketing

Fans of Kenyan history and live performance are encouraged to book early, as the previous run saw high demand.

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Alliance Française, Nairobi

Advance tickets : Ksh. 2,000

: Ksh. 2,000 Gate tickets: Ksh. 2,500

Advance tickets are for purchase HERE.