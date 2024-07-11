Shares

PHY has collaborated with Okello Max on a heartfelt new track titled Nitawakumbusha. The song captures the grief felt by families who lost loved ones in the recent protests through reflective, empathetic lyrics and emotive vocal performances.

PHY’s lyrics take the perspective of a grieving mother burdened with regrets. She has witnessed the person she voted for making the decision that led to her son’s death. On the other hand, Okello Max captures the viewpoint of the fallen son. He expresses his motivations for marching in the streets and his lack of regrets, even though it cost him his life.

The song’s artwork was created by renowned photographer Mutua Matheka. The audio was produced by the fast-rising Nigerian beatmaker JostopacBeatz while mixing and mastering were handled by Trevor Magak.

Commenting on the emotional reflection of the song, PHY explains, “This has been a revolutionary time for Kenya, with much-needed active participation by the youth. Sadly, people’s lives have been collateral. Nitawakumbusha is what I imagine the heart of a grieving mother looks like. As a mother myself, I hope to lend my voice on behalf of the families of every courageous individual who went out to march and never came back home.”

Nitawakumbusha is artivism in action. Each creative involved felt the need to use their art to support the cause. Together, they aim to call for justice and honor those who sacrificed their lives. This collaboration shows how art can drive social change and bring hope during tough times.