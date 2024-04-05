Shares

Kenyan singer PHY has released a cover for Maanzi Wa Maana, which is a remake of the 2002 hit by Kenyan contemporary gospel singer Henrie Mutuku. The lyrics of the song assert the identity and values of a Godly woman.

While making the song, PHY’s version was inspired to express and assert the values she wishes to uphold for herself as a woman. This is especially because of the advice she had received from her days as a young teenager to adulthood, on what womanhood means in the spaces she occupies as a public figure, daughter, friend, mother, and partner.

PHY’s version of the song was produced by her long-term collaborator Hendrix Sam and mastered by US-based engineer Alec Ness. She hopes the song offsets pressure from women to fit the culture’s mold of womanhood while leaving room still for prudent, intelligent, and caring femininity.

In October last year, PHY released a 3-track EP titled Tatu. The EP, which is available on all digital platforms, marked her first body-of-work release since her return from a four-year hiatus. For the EP, she adopted the persona of a doctor, Dr. Phy, who through her TheraPhy platform offers a unique therapeutic experience through music, allowing listeners to confront and process their daily experiences.