Shares

Mi Vida Homes, a property developer, recently hosted over 200 business partners for dinner at Nairobi’s Radisson Blu hotel.

The dinner was attended by various industry players, investors and home owners. Also in attendance was the firm’s CEO Samuel Kariuki, who lauded the partners for their collaboration which he said was the cornerstone of their success.

In his speech, Mr. Kariuki said, “We are immensely grateful and honored for your partnership and we look forward to many more prosperous years together as a team. Our business partners have played an integral role in enhancing our growth as a business and it is imperative that we recognize it.”

Mi Vida is known for developing sustainable mixed-use developments, with residential components anchored on sustainability and green living.

At the event, attendees were treated to an evening of fine dining, entertainment, and networking. The highlight of the night was the awards ceremony, where partners who had accorded the most business were recognized for their outstanding contributions and unwavering support.

Earlier in May, Mi Vida announced that Amaiya, a mid-market apartment complex situated within the Garden City Development, is 70% pre-sold. The project is the second phase of the Developer’s pioneer project at Garden City. This first phase fully sold out, with investors achieving up to 15% rental yields on furnished units.

Amaiya offers one and two-bedroom duplex units and three-bedroom apartments. The 70% sale of Amaiya comes a few months after Mi Vida announced the complete sell-out of its flagship project, Mi Vida Garden City, thanks to the increased demand for green developments across the country.

The 70% sale of Amaiya comes after the real estate developer announced that their other affordable project 237 Garden City was sold out in its first phase with the second phase being at 50% sold. The company has a proven track record of delivering its projects to investors on time with the first phase of Amaiya delivered within 2 years during the Covid-19 pandemic period.