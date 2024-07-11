Shares

Bolt has launched its driver reward campaign dubbed ‘Drive for a Prize’, in efforts to celebrate its top performing drivers. Now in its second edition, the campaign is part of an innovative Driver Reward Scheme designed to enhance driver engagement and empower the driver community by recognizing and celebrating their contributions.

Following the success of last year’s campaign, Bolt has partnered with various partner brands such as Oraimo, Total Energies, Naivas Supermarket, and Samsung Kenya to offer great benefits and rewards to drivers. Oraimo will offer top drivers premium phone accessories, Total Energies will provide fuel vouchers, Samsung will give them access to phones, while Naivas will provide shopping vouchers for all the winners of the campaign.

Speaking at the launch, Linda Ndung’u, Country Manager at Bolt said, “We are excited to launch the second edition of the ‘Drive for a Prize’ campaign. Drivers are the heart of our operations, and it’s vital that we recognize and reward their dedication and hard work. This year, we are enhancing our campaign through exciting partnerships with Oraimo, Total Energies, Naivas Supermarket, and Samsung Kenya. These collaborations enable us to provide even more substantial rewards and show our appreciation for the hard work and commitment of drivers on our platform.”

The campaign, which kicked off at the end of June, is set to run for eight weeks until the 23rd of August, during which drivers will have the opportunity to earn points based on their performance. The top performers will be feted at an award ceremony, where they will receive their prizes and recognition.

By providing cutting-edge technology and essential resources, the campaign also aims to boost productivity, help drivers reduce their operational costs and encourage them to maintain high standards of service.