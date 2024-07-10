Shares

NCBA Bank in partnership with Visa are sending Edwin Muriithi, Barbara Chesire, and Pius Ngugi and their companions, to support Team Kenya at the Paris Olympics. The three qualified for the draw and won by transacting Ksh 3,000 and above using their NCBA Visa Cards at different points of sale.

Barbara Chesire, Co-Founder and MD of AB Entheos, is a business and personal banker with NCBA. She had originally planned a trip to Naivasha with her friend Nicole, but when she got the call that she had won, plans quickly changed into an international girls’ trip. “I have never won anything in a competition before. This is truly exciting, as going to Paris was on my bucket list, and now NCBA and Visa have made it happen sooner than expected. I have been banking with NCBA for more than 10 years, and for this, I am incredibly grateful. I never thought I would get to witness a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience that is the Olympic games,” said Barabara.

The second winner, Edwin Muriithi, is an interior designer and architect by profession. When he received the call that he had won, he initially thought it was a hoax. It was only after his wife Mary confirmed the legitimacy that he believed it. Edwin, an avid sports lover and former rugby player, was especially thrilled to tick this experience off his bucket list.

Pius Ngugi, the third winner, is a software engineer from Meru, who had never considered travelling to France. With his busy work life, he is excited to experience Paris for the first time with his wife, and hopes that the much-needed break will bring them closer together.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, NCBA Group Retail Banking Director Tirus Mwithiga said, “The NCBA Visa Paris 2024 Olympic Games Campaign is a unique initiative that aims to bring the excitement of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closer to our customers. This campaign has not only promoted the use of NCBA Visa cards but also highlighted our commitment to providing exceptional value and experiences to our customers.”