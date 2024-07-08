Shares

Hotpoint Appliances has announced a 40% discount on electronics as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, which began at the end of June and will last until August 4, 2024.

Established in 1984, with its first store at the Sarit Centre shopping mall in Nairobi, the company has grown to expand its operations in Kenya, becoming one of the largest distributors of consumer electronics and entertainment products in East and Central Africa.

During the ongoing discounts campaign, buyers of the LG 15/8Kg front load washer dryer with TurboWash, Steam, and AI DD Technology will for example save KSh71,055 off their purchase, as buyers of the LG 55″ OLED 4K with SMART and ThinQ AI functions, purchase it at KSh60,055 less.

“Our customers have been very loyal to us for four decades now, and we saw it wise to celebrate our anniversary by rewarding them with one of the largest discount bonanzas the country has ever seen,” said Hotpoint’s Managing Director, Shailesh Kanani.

LG’s Managing Director for East Africa, Dongwon Lee, congratulated Hotpoint for its continued growth, noting that it had consistently set the pace in industry best practices for the electronics business.

“Hotpoint was the first company in Kenya to get a distributorship license for LG products, and we have maintained a tremendous rapport with them that has seen both our brands grow exponentially across the region. As LG, we are truly honored to be associated with the Hotpoint brand, and we will continue equipping them with the top-of-the-line electronics that will keep their portfolio attractive to customers,” he said.

Aside from washing machines and televisions, other products on offer include LG refrigerators, air conditioning units and audio equipment like soundbars, home theater systems and portable speakers. The 635-liter LG Side by Side Fridge with InstaView, UVnano™ Dispenser, and HygieneFresh+ technologies is now available at a KSh55,055 discount, while the 600w LG 4.1-channel soundbar with Surround Sound, Deep Bass and Bluetooth Streaming attracts a 24% discount, equivalent to KSh16,055.