The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on Saturday, 11 May 2024 at Eko hotels and suites in Nigeria. The awards are organized by MultiChoice Africa and they celebrate the best in TV and film in Africa.

Wale Ojo won the best male actor award while Kehinde Bankole received the best actress of the year award. Other winners included Femi Adebayo’s Jagun Jagun which won the Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa) award, Breath of Life won Best Movie, Layi Wasabi won the Best Digital Content Award, while Tunde Babalola secured his third AMVCA win for Best Writing (movie).

Here is the full list of AMVCA 2024 nominees and winners

Trailblazer Award

• Chimezie Imo – WINNER

Industry Awards

• Esther Idowu Phillips (Iya Rainbow)

• Richard Mofe Damiji (RMD)

Best Digital Content

• National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

• Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) WINNER

• Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde

• The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

• Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

• Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) WINNER

• Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

• Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

• Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Supporting Actor

• Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

• Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) WINNER

• Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

• Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

• Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

• Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

• Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress

• Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

• Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

• Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

• Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) WINNER

• Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

• Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

• Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Lead Actor

• Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) WINNER

• Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

• Marc Zinga (Omen)

• Gideon Okeke (Egun)

• David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

• Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

• Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

• Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Lead Actress

• Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)

• Lucie Debay (Omen)

• Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

• Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

• Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)

• Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

• Kehinde Bankole (Adire) WINNER

• Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Cinematography

• Mami Wata (Lílis Soares)

• Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)

• Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) WINNER

• Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)

• Jagun Jagun – The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)

• Ijogbon – Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)

• Omen (Joachim Philippe)

Best Editing

• Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)

• Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)

• Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)

• Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere – Earth)

• Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) WINNER

• Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)

Best Sound Design

• Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

• Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

• Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel) WINNER

• Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction

• Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

• Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) WINNER

• Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

• The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

• Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

• Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

• Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

• Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

• Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

• Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) WINNER

• Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

• Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)

Best Makeup

• Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

• Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) WINNER

• Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

• Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

• Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Writing TV Series

• Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

• Wura (Season 2)

• Visa on Arrival

• MTV Shuga Naija

• Volume- Mona Ombogo WINNER

• Masquerades of Aniedo

• Slum King

Best Writing in a Movie

• Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

• Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

• Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) WINNER

• Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

• Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

• A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

• Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Best Director

• Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

• Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

• BB Sasore (Breath of Life) WINNER

• Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

• C.J. Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)

• Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

• Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Movie

• Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

• Breath of Life WINNER

• Over The Bridge

• Blood Vessel

• A Tribe Called Judah

• The Black Book

• Mami Wata

Best Documentary

• Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

• Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? WINNER

• Empalikino (Forgiveness)

• The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

• Sowing Hope

Best Scripted Series

• Volume

• Wura (Season 2)

• Slum King

• Itura WINNER

• Chronicles

Best Unscripted Series

• Lol Naija (Season 1)

• Nightlife In Lasgidi

• The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)

• Gh Queens (Season 2) WINNER

• Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

• Where The River Divides

• Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) WINNER

• Wandongwa

• Nakupenda

• Itifaki

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

• Service To Heart

• Uncle Limbani

• Motshameko O Kotsi WINNER

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

• Grown

• Her Dark Past WINNER

• Somewhere in Kole

• Full Time Husband

• The 11th Commandment

• Mfumukazi

Best Scripted M-Net Original

• Slum King WINNER

• Half Open Window

• Itura

• The Passenger

• Magic Room

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

• What Will People Say

• The Irabors’ Forever After

• Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) WINNER

• Date My Family Zambia

• Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

• The Passenger

• Nana Akoto

• Apo

• Irora Iya WINNER

• Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Short Film

• T’egbon T’aburo

• Broken Mask WINNER

• Eighteenth Year

• Man and Masquerades

• A Place Called Forward