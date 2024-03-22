Shares

Bolt recently held an event in partnership with the Organization of Women in International Trade (OWIT) to empower women drivers on its platform. The event aligned with the International Women’s Day theme of global women’s inclusion, fostered meaningful discussions on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and well-being.

The event, held at Bolt’s Driver Engagement Centre, also served as a platform for women drivers to engage in value-driven conversations.

The discussions centered on what it means to be a woman in business today. By highlighting the experiences, challenges, and successes of women entrepreneurs within the industry, Bolt and OWIT constantly seek to inspire and empower future generations of female leaders and change-makers.

Speaking at the event, Linda Ndungu, Bolt Country Manager said, “We are excited to partner with the Organisation of Women in International Trade to empower and uplift women drivers on our platform. At Bolt, we recognise the importance of providing our female driver partners with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed in both their professional and personal lives.”

The event also provided an opportunity for Bolt to foster connections and relationships with its female driver partners and bridge the communication gap between the company and its drivers.

Salome Kavindu, OWIT Kenya President said, “We are honored to be partnering with Bolt to empower the women drivers on their platform. When women are included, the society’s growth is accelerated. As we celebrate International Women’s month in 2024, it is critical for all of us to practice inclusion by including ourselves, by being kind to ourselves and thinking about ourselves too; including the future by being conscious of the biases we put for the future generation; and including the community by being the change that we want to see.”