Kenya’s National Carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ), has announced that it has signed a codeshare agreement with Air Europa, the third largest Spanish carrier. This partnership will extend its reach in Europe and the United States of America.

The new agreement will allow Air Europa passengers to fly to Nairobi from Amsterdam as well as allow Kenya Airways guests to fly to Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, New York, and Miami.

The agreement will expand customers’ travel options by providing access and convenience as guests will enjoy benefits such as the purchase of a single ticket, a single check-in, and connections with minimum waiting times, among others. Kenya Airways will deploy its codes on four Air Europa routes, specifically from Amsterdam to Madrid, Madrid to Palma de Mallorca, Madrid to New York, and Miami while Air Europa will place their code on the Kenya Airways Amsterdam to Nairobi flight.

“We are excited about this partnership as it will provide our guests with more convenient travel options to Europe and the United States. Air Europa has been our partner under the SkyTeam Alliance, and this agreement allows us to collaborate more for the mutual benefit of our guests giving them more access and connectivity.” Said Martin Gitonga, Kenya Airways Head of Network Planning and Alliances.

“We are very pleased with the partnership we have signed with Kenya Airways. In addition to working with one of the most established and prestigious airlines in Africa, this alliance allows us to significantly expand our reach in a region with growing demand, which will certainly be of great benefit to our customers,” said Estelle Leray, Air Europa’s Director of Alliances.

Kenya Airways is a leading African airline flying to 42 destinations worldwide, 35 of which are in Africa. Flying since 1986, Air Europa is a Spanish airline that flies to more than 55 destinations around the world and flies from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport hub.