TransUnion has won three awards in the 2024 Top Employers Institute (TEI) annual awards programme.

TransUnion South Africa, TransUnion Kenya, and the TransUnion Global Capability Centre (GCC) Africa have all been named top employers. This is the fourth consecutive year that TransUnion has been certified by the TEI on the African continent.

“TransUnion has built significant momentum in implementing and embedding best in class people practices that have contributed to us having high employee engagement and a strong employer brand in the countries we operate in on the continent,” says Ndivhu Nepfumbada, Chief Human Resources Officer at TransUnion Africa. “Our teams in South Africa, Kenya, and the GCC Africa show tremendous affinity for our vision and mission, with the working environment we’ve created forming a solid and powerful foundation for employees to achieve their career goals and dreams.”

The Top Employers Institute assesses HR best practices worldwide and recognises employers that provide employees with the best working conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.

TransUnion Africa CEO Lee Naik said that the certification across the Kenya and South African businesses recognises their significant efforts made in not only attracting industry-leading talent, but creating and maintaining working environments where high-calibre individuals feel that they can achieve their potential and make a meaningful difference to the world around them.

“The Top Employers certification process is challenging and thorough, and the outcomes we achieved in the final awards showcase our investment in building and nurturing a highly engaged workforce that is excited about and committed to delivering best-in-class solutions for our customers,” Naik said.

The TEI programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey, helping them benchmark their performance through interactive feedback sessions and insightful reports. The survey covers six HR domains and includes areas like people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries, including Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, eSwatini, and Zambia.