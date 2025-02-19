Shares

TransUnion Kenya and FICO have announced a partnership that will see enriched credit scoring for the Kenyan market.

The two new solutions at the heart of this partnership are TransUnion’s CreditVision Variables solution and the FICO Score. Together, they address critical challenges in risk assessment and financial inclusion. CreditVision Variables provides an enhanced view of consumer financial behaviour, analysing over 145 data sources and up to 24 months of historical payment data. The new FICO Score is built for the Kenyan market using proprietary predictive analytics technology and over 4 million records from the TransUnion database.

Enhancing traditional credit risk strategies with the FICO Score and comprehensive data analysis can improve risk predictability and enable lenders to extend financial services to more consumers.

“The effects of these innovations are expected to be profound. Consumers, Small, Micro and Medium- sized Enterprises (SMMEs) and other businesses can benefit from greater access to credit and financial services, enabling them to improve their financial health and achieve their goals. Lenders will have access to better risk management and decision-making tools, leading to greater financial inclusion and economic empowerment, and driving more sustainable overall economic growth and stability,” said Morris Maina, CEO of TransUnion Kenya.

TransUnion has partnered with global analytics software pioneer FICO across Africa since 1997 and the two firms are now expanding their partnership to Kenya to introduce FICO’s advanced scoring models designed to meet the needs of the local market.

The FICO Score is the latest evolution of credit scoring for the Kenyan market and has been designed to reflect the rapidly evolving lending ecosystem. This single credit risk score provides lenders with a more granular and effective means of credit risk assessment, enabling a more accurate understanding of borrowers, and provides a significant boost in predictive power across all forms of lending. The predictive power of the new Kenya-specific FICO Score is significant across all forms of lending, with specific industries, such as microlending, performing particularly well. This is important in the Kenya context as 95% of scoreable consumers have at least one microlending tradeline.