TransUnion Africa, an information and insights company, has announced the appointment of Morris Maina as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company’s operations in Kenya. Maina will be responsible for growing the company’s increasingly broad range of fraud and risk solutions, leveraging its global expertise for the benefit of the local market.

TransUnion helps Kenyan businesses to form trusted relationships and make more informed decisions. The company also enables consumers to better manage their personal credit information and access financial products and services that lead to a higher quality of life and help to accelerate economic growth.

Maina, who took up his new role on 10 January, has more than 20 years of business leadership in various sectors. These include telecommunications, FMCG, technology and ecommerce across Africa. He has led business segments for companies like Microsoft and Safaricom, and most recently was the Vice President of Sales at Copia Kenya. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi, and has completed Advanced Management Program at Strathmore University.

Speaking on Mr. Maina’s appointment, Thabo Molefe, TransUnion’s Head of Africa operations outside of South Africa said, “The Kenya market forms a critical part of TransUnion Africa’s growth strategy. We believe that, under Morris’ leadership and with the commitment of our talented Kenya team, the business will go from strength to strength.”

On his part, Maina said this on his appointment, “In our increasingly digital global economy, trusted relationships that enable everyone to transact with confidence have never been more important. I look forward to developing and deploying even more of TransUnion’s technological capabilities into the Kenyan market for the benefit of businesses and consumers alike.”