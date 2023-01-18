Shares

Absa Bank Kenya PLC has been named the top employer of choice in Kenya and Africa for a second consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute for excellence in people practices and its impact in enriching the work environment.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices. The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Well-being and more.

Absa Bank Kenya interim Managing Director Yusuf Omari said: “Being named as a Global Top Employer for a second year in a row is recognition of Absa’s inclusive and engaging culture as well as its innovative working environment. We are continually striving to maintain a workplace where employees feel empowered and well-supported. We are delighted that these efforts are being recognised.”

On his part, Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”

The programme has certified and recognised 2,053 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents.