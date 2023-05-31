Shares

Absa Bank Kenya PLC has announced that it has reported a profit after tax of Ksh. 4.5 billion for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. This represents a 51% increase as compared to a similar period last year.

The results were supported by a growth in the balance sheet. The Bank’s total assets crossed the half-trillion mark, rising by 17% to reach Ksh. 515 billion. For the period under report, loans and advances increased by 28% to Ksh. 310 billion. A majority of the loans went to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Customer deposits increased by 15% to Ksh. 311 billion, supporting further balance sheet expansion.

For the period, the Bank’s revenue increased by 40% to Ksh. 13.9 billion, with net interest income increasing by 36% to Ksh. 9.4 billion while non-funded income growing by 49% to Ksh. 4.5 billion. Additionally, new businesses have continued to diversify the Bank’s revenue, with Absa Asset Management recording a 207% revenue increase, Stock brokerage revenue increasing by 64%, and Bancassurance revenue increasing by 42% year on year.

Having commenced the execution of its new strategic horizon in the quarter under review, Absa Bank Kenya PLC Managing Director, Abdi Mohamed, said: “We are pleased with this impressive financial performance which was delivered against a challenging business environment. It is a demonstration of the resilience of our business and serves as a good indication that our new strategy focused on building a bigger, better, and more inclusive financial institution that consistently meets the needs of its customers and creates shared value for all of its stakeholders is working.”

Among the milestones achieved in the period was the enhancement of the digital onboarding platform with a more rewarding savings account. In addition, in keeping with the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing, the Bank enhanced its mortgage offering to include 100% financing with a 25-year repayment period. Further, the Bank continued to provide its SME customers with access to both financial and non-financial support through the Wezesha Biashara drive to help them navigate a difficult business environment.

The Bank also redesigned its agri-business proposition to play a larger role in the country’s agricultural sector transformation. The period further resulted in the revamp of the Bank’s Islamic banking proposition as well as the relaunch of its China Desk to support the growing China-Africa trade.