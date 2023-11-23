Shares

The Minister in charge of Education, Ezekiel Machogu, has just released the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education 2023 results (KCPE 2023 results) at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

Over 1.2 million candidates sat their 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams this year.

This year the council registered 1,244, 188 candidates in 28,316 KCPE examination centres as compared to 1,225,507 candidates in 28,467 centres in 2022.

Summary of the KCPE 2023 results:

400-500 marks (8525 candidates)

300-399 marks (352,782 candidates)

200-299 marks (658,278 candidates)

100-199 marks (383,025 candidates)

001-099 marks (2060 candidates)

The exam marking was fast-tracked using 7,000 examiners and Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machines for the marking process. Multiple choice papers were marked through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machines.

The use of OMR covered five subjects with multiple choices i.e. Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Science, Social Studies and Religious Education. Kiswahili Insha and English Composition were marked by the examiners.

How to check your 2023 KCPE results

1. SMS your Index Number to 40054 from your mobile phone (Safaricom, Telkom Kenya, Airtel & Equitel). This might take time as the system might be clogged. The message should be as follows: Index Number KCPE

