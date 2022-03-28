Shares

The Minister in charge of Education, Professor George Magoha, has just released the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education 2021 results (KCPE 2021 results) at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

The exams were delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the closure of schools in most of 2020. The examination calendar was then changed from the usual November to December calendar to this year.

Some 1.2 million candidates sat their 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams this year.

The tests started on March 7 and were concluded on March 9.

The three-day papers were meant to be sat for in 2021, but that did not happen because the pandemic disrupted the normal school calendar.

This year the council registered 1,225,507 candidates in 28,316 KCPE examination centres as compared to 1,191,752 candidates in 28,467 centres in 2020.

This reflects an increase of 33,755 representing 2.75 per cent.

This comes even as the marking of KCSE exams begins across the country.

The exam marking was fast-tracked using 7,000 examiners and Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machines for the marking process. Multiple choice papers were marked through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machines.

The use of OMR covered five subjects with multiple choices i.e. Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Science, Social Studies and Religious Education. Kiswahili Insha and English Composition were marked by the examiners.

How to check your 2021 KCPE results

1. SMS your Index Number to 20076 from your mobile phone (Safaricom, Telkom Kenya, Airtel & Equitel). This might take time as the system might be clogged. The message should be as follows: Index Number KCPE

2. Go to the KNEC Website.