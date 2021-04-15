Shares

The Minister in charge of Education, Professor George Magoha, has just released the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education 2020 results (KCPE 2020 results) at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

The exams were delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the closure of schools in most of 2020. The examination calendar was then changed from the usual November to December calendar to this year.

Schools were later reopened and the 2020 KCPE exams started on March 22 and ended on March 24 with rehearsals being done on March 19.

1,181,725 students sat the exam which represents an increase from 1,083,456 students who sat for the exam in 2019.

The exam marking was fast-tracked using 7,000 examiners and Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machines for the marking process. Multiple choice papers were marked through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machines.

The use of OMR covered five subjects with multiple choices i.e. Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Science, Social Studies and Religious Education. Kiswahili Insha and English Composition were marked by the examiners.

How to check your 2020 KCPE results

1. SMS your Index Number to 20076 from your mobile phone (Safaricom, Telkom Kenya, Airtel & Equitel). This might take time as the system might be clogged. The message should be as follows: Index Number KCPE

2. Go to the KNEC Website.