Obunga FC and Plateau Queens, both from Kisumu County, are the 2023 champions of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Nyanza region. Obunga FC was crowned the new regional champions after beating Awendo Academy from Migori 2-1 in a hotly contested match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Obunga FC took the lead in the 45th minute through a penalty scored by Tyson Muluri after Duncan Omalla had been fouled in the box. Two minutes later, Clain Masaba made it 2-nil after scoring a thunderbolt from outside the box. Elvis Odhiambo scored Awendo’s consolation goal in the 92nd minute.

Plateau Queens claimed their second regional Chapa Dimba title by defeating Victoria Sports Academy 4-3 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 in regular time. Plateau Queens, the inaugural Chapa Dimba champions in the Girls’ Category, were the first to break the deadlock through midfielder Velma Atieno in the 12th minute.

In the 24th minute, Sheila Awuor equalized for her team, resulting in a 1-1 draw at the end of normal time and leading to the penalty shootout. Obunga FC and Plateau Queens had qualified for the regional final after beating their competitors, Nyaguku FC from Nyamira, 4-0 and Kisii Queens 2-1, respectively. Awendo Academy and Victoria Sports Academy had booked their tickets in the finals after defeating St. Peter’s Wagai 3-1 and Ageng’a Girls 1-0 respectively in the semi-finals played on Saturday.

Obunga FC and Plateau Queens have each pocketed Ksh. 250,000 and will represent the Western region in the National finals slated for early next year. The runners-up Awendo Academy and Victoria Sports Academy, both pocketed Ksh. 150,000 each.

This year, Safaricom Chapa Dimba Nyanza region featured a total of 530 teams, including 412 Boys’ teams and 118 Girls’ teams, that participated in the tournament from the ward level.

The tournament aims to provide a structured platform for scouts and coaches to tap into new talent and build feeder systems for the Kenyan football leagues across the country while also training a total of 250 coaches. Safaricom Chapa Dimba next heads to the Eastern Region.