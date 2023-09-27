Shares

The National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has launched the National Business Forum, the member-based initiative aims to support SMEs.

The initiative will help business leaders to grow their organizations through capacity building, access to a network of experienced business leaders and access to financial resources required to transform their respective businesses.

Through this initiative, NBK will give access to financing and financial advisory services. Ashitiva LLP will extend access to business and legal advisory services while The Leadership Group will provide training and development for the SMEs so as to address the hurdles that inhibit businesses from operating optimally and transitioning to higher levels sustainably.

Speaking during the launch, NBK Managing Director George Odhiambo emphasized the bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting SMEs and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in Kenya

“The National Business Forum represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower Kenyan entrepreneurs. We understand the unique challenges they face in securing financing and expanding their businesses. Our goal is to offer the support required to overcome these obstacles, enabling them to realize their full potential.” He stated.

The Forum has embraced a Leadership and Business Acumen Development Model that aims to equip the SMEs with essential resources to become resilient within the next five years.

“We’ve collaborated closely with our partners to co-create the National Business Forum,’ a dynamic platform tailored for ambitious entrepreneurs. This forum aligns with NBK’s strategy to create employment opportunities for the youth. We are highly optimistic about attracting like-minded development partners who share our vision of supporting businesses through capacity building, funding, and strategic deal structuring. Together, we can catalyze entrepreneurial success and foster economic growth.” Mr. Odhiambo concluded.