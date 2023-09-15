Shares

LG has announced plans to roll out its reinvented brand identity across the globe under the new Life’s Good global campaign. This is in line with its recent declaration to transform into a “smart life solution company” that can connect and expand customers’ diverse experiences.

The campaign entails carrying out various brand reinvent activities to introduce a more dynamic and youthful brand identity. It aims to convey the message of Life’s Good to customers, inspiring and encouraging them to approach life with an optimistic attitude. This is besides its ultimate goal to uplift customers, spread a positive influence, and foster mutual support in light of the rising uncertainty and instability worldwide due to post-pandemic changes.

Along with introducing its updated brand and visual identity, the new campaign aims to share the company’s philosophy and values. The company has been ceaselessly committed to embodying the true meaning of Life’s Good. To convey this message in a dynamic and youthful manner, LG launched its new brand and visual identity in April, under the banner of LG’s brand reinvent.

LG Electronic EA Managing Director Dongwon Lee said, “The campaign aims to enhance our communication with customers by sincerely sharing our core value and the message of Life’s Good. Filled with optimism, this message will be delivered to customers worldwide at various customer contact points. At LG, we are committed to actively communicate and provide innovative customer experiences that evolve with the times, recognizing the changing needs of customers,”

As part of communicating the new brand identity, LG has “taken over” famous landmarks across the globe to kick off its Life’s Good campaign with a more dynamic and youthful visual identity. This includes Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, the Landmark 81 skyscraper in Vietnam, the company’s digital billboards in New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus, LG’s LED outdoor screen at Óvalo Gutiérrez in Peru, the KP Tower in India, as well as in select spaces in South Korea, seizing the attention of global audiences.

The campaign further extends to London’s beloved red double-decker buses, which currently feature LG’s Life’s Good slogan – visually revamped as part of an innovative brand reinvention strategy. The advertisement videos showcase the “Face of the Future,” the smiling face formed by the letters “L” and “G” engages and entertains; nodding, bobbing and showing off a range of different emotions. The video is also imbued with the youthful exuberance of LG Active Red, the latest addition to the company’s core colour palette.

Additionally, LG is expanding its digital engagement with young, global customers by promoting brand awareness through its official social media channels. For instance, the company has since introduced exclusive features, including the “LG Finger Heart Filter” and “Life’s Good Sticker Package,” tailored for major social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. These creative elements, freely available to all users, are part of the company’s broader plan to launch a global participation campaign, connecting customers to its brand in new and exciting ways.

The company also plans to release collaboration content with various influencers and brand films through LG’s global social channels to convey the meaning of Life’s Good and core brand values to customers more authentically. Through these meaningful partnerships, LG aims to amplify the Life’s Good message, fostering inspiration and hope among customers around the world.