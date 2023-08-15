Shares

LG has announced the launch of new 136-inch Micro LED signage solution dubbed LG MAGNIT All-in-One (Model LAAA).

Ideal for corporate meeting rooms, the All-in-one LG MAGNIT combines a premium screen featuring LG’s advanced Micro LED technology and a 1.56-millimetre pixel pitch with a built-in controller and speaker.

Along with outstanding picture quality, the new signage offers a convenient user experience with the webOS platform, seamless compatibility with AV control systems and easy installation.

The new signage consists of five units of assembled LED display modules – preconfigured using LG’s ‘gap-reducing’ module alignment process – that can be quickly and securely attached to the frame. Installation can then be completed by connecting the display to power via a single AC cable.

Facilitating seamless business meetings, the LG MAGNIT All-in-One is a convenient display solution for corporate meeting rooms. With the scroll wheel on the LG Magic Remote, users can effortlessly explore the device’s diverse functionalities, then easily ‘point and click’ to quickly access or activate whatever they need.

Besides, LG’s sophisticated Micro LED display technology delivers deep blacks and vivid colours, making images come to life on the LG MAGNIT All-in-One. The company’s Micro Pixel Pitch technology aids in colour clarity and precision, while its LED chip alignment and surface treatment technology enhance white uniformity and reduce colour distortion, providing outstanding image fidelity across a wide viewing angle.

In addition to exceptional Micro LED picture quality, the LG MAGNIT All-in-One provides simple installation. Its integrated controller and built-in speaker reduce the hassle of having to connect and manage multiple cables.

Additionally, the new MAGNIT All-in-One is compatible with the LG One: Quick Share wireless screen-sharing solution and a web-based AV control system that allows for efficient management and integration with a range of AV equipment.

The attractive, minimalistic design of the LG MAGNIT All-in-One brings a sleek, stylish aesthetic to the meeting room. For easy access and usability, all interface connections are located on the front of the product, and basic control buttons are on the frame’s right-hand side.

Furthermore, the new LG MAGNIT All-in-One considers the safety of users and the installation environment, as demonstrated by passing tests regarding the surface spread of flame and electromagnetic compatibility*.

Senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company Paik Ki-mun said, “LG is dedicated to developing innovative display solutions that ensure excellent picture quality, simple installation and convenient usability; meeting our customers’ needs and creating value for their businesses. Building on the successful launch of our newest LG MAGNIT solution, we aim to keep expanding and enhancing our All-in-One LED signage

