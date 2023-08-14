Shares

Safaricom has increased M-PESA account limits to KSh. 500,000, this follows approval by the Central Bank of Kenya. The higher account limit will be effective as from Tuesday 15th August 2023 for all M-PESA customers.

In addition to the higher account limit, M-PESA customers are also set to enjoy an increased daily transaction limit of KSh. 500,000 per day. The current per transaction limits of KSh. 150,000 will remain, however customers can make as many transactions up to the KSh. 500,000 daily limit.

The move is set to be a boost for businesses in the country, especially SMEs, as the share of cashless transactions continues to rise. In the last financial year to March 2023, more than 606,000 businesses were receiving payments through Lipa Na M-PESA, with a total of KSh. 1.625 trillion transacted in the 12 months.

“We appreciate the role that the Central Bank of Kenya has played by constantly providing guidance on innovations and protections that we have put in place to strengthen M-PESA’s adherence to KYC, anti-money laundering and other financial regulations and safeguards. The increased account limits will provide customers and especially small businesses with increased convenience as the share of cashless transactions continues to rise,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO – Safaricom.