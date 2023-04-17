Shares

Safaricom has partnered with Shopzetu to launch the Shopzetu App on the M-PESA Super App. The Shopzetu Mini App will enable more than 7 million M-PESA Super App customers to shop and pay for women and men’s fashion across more than 200 vendors within the app.

Shopzetu will then dispatch and deliver items to customers countrywide within 3 days after making an order. Customers will receive an SMS with a link through which they can track their orders once shipped. M-PESA Customers can access the Shopzetu Mini App under the “Services” option on the M-PESA Super App.

“We are delighted to partner with Safaricom and leverage their digital and financial solutions to empower our more than 200 partners. The Shopzetu M-PESA Mini App expands our reach to more than 7 million customers while also providing Kenyans with access to a trusted and reliable source for the latest fashion trends,” said Marvin Kiragu, CEO – Shopzetu.

“As part of our purpose to Transform Lives, we are looking to empower millions of entrepreneurs across the country to grow their businesses and to run them more efficiently. By partnering with Shop Zetu, we will enable hundreds of fashion business owners to reach millions of customers on M-PESA, while connecting our customers with access to a wide variety of trusted, affordable, and quality fashion,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO – Safaricom.

Through this partnership, Shopzetu is looking to enable its vendors grow their market share by tapping into the M-PESA’s Super App reach. Through the M-PESA Mini Apps, Safaricom is looking to support businesses on M-PESA, especially SMEs, to have their own Android and iPhone Apps without the need to invest in most of the required infrastructure and distribution. The businesses benefit from Safaricom’s marketing, distribution, and reach. The M-PESA Super App currently has more than 40 Mini-Apps, making it the country’s leading Super App.