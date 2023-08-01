Shares

Safaricom has been recognized for its climate action initiatives at the inaugural Environment Sustainability Awards by Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Safaricom was awarded for its innovative approaches in integrating and implementing climate change interventions in its business strategies, and its investments in digital and green solutions that contribute positively to planetary, people and profits.

Safaricom signed a deal with the Kenya Forest Services to plant five million trees by 2025 in a move that will create 2,000 direct jobs and 5,000 jobs indirectly. Other climate action initiatives included the recycling of 913 tonnes of e-waste as well as the successful recycling of 88.1% of the company’s solid waste in FY 2022. The telco also reduced carbon dioxide emissions by solarizing up to 1,400 of its network sites as it looks to become a net-zero emitting organisation by 2050.

Also recognized is the telco’s Sustainable Energy Programme (Biogas Project) which has so far seen 57 biogas units installed by farmers in the Eburu community conservation. This initiative has so far reached farmers in Naivasha and Nyandarua areas. Additionally, dam rehabilitation and solarization in Nyalani, Kinango Sub County in Kwale County was also recognized.

“We are grateful that our efforts towards environmental sustainability are being recognised. Environmental consideration is critical to the success of our business and as such we have a robust strategy that is responsive to green growth and climate change interventions. This ensures that as a company we are producing and consuming responsibly. We also work with a wide array of partners on various environmental stewardship initiatives,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

The telco was awarded at a Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) roundtable edging out 69 other companies. The event brought together Corporate Chief Executive Officers and Business leaders to share priorities on the upcoming Africa Climate Summit and recognise business climate action champions.