Eric Musyoki, a 35-year-old Clinical Officer from Machakos County has emerged as the first winner of the KES 1 million monthly grand prize in the ongoing Gomoka na Go Monthly Promotion by Safaricom.

Safaricom launched the promotion in June this year to empower customers with affordable data packages as well as purely enriched minutes plan and the opportunity to win substantial prizes. These prizes include data bundles; instant M-PESA cash prizes ranging from KES 250 to KES 10,000 with a grand prize of KES 1,000,000 every month. Additionally, customers get more control of their spending, more value for their money and worry-free monthly connection.

Eric Musyoki had this to say, “When I received a call from Safaricom’s official line, 0722 000 000, informing me I had won KES 1 million, I was excited beyond measure. I heard about the promotion in the media, and I participated by purchasing All-in-One bundles and spinning the wheel. I had won data bundles before, but I never expected to win KES 1 million.”

He added that the money will be a great cushion for him during these current challenging economic times. As a firstborn in a family of five, he is tasked with the responsibility of taking care of his aged parents and younger siblings and the money will come in handy when doing that. He will also use the money to finish up personal projects, settle a few debts and possibly start some small income generating activities in their home.

“As a digital lifestyle enabler, we continue availing integrated plans that offer more value and empower Kenyans to access the transformative power of the internet. Through ‘Gomoka na Go Monthly,’ we are rewarding our customers while also extending to them invaluable support during these current economic challenges, and we congratulate Eric Musyoki and all winners so far. Everyone stands a chance to win something – from instant M-PESA prizes and data bundles to the KES 1 million grand prize awarded each month,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC.

So far, more than 186,000 customers have won daily instant cash prizes in the first month of the promotion. The promotion will run until September 18th, 2023. To participate, customers get to purchase any Go monthly plans available on USSD *544#, Safaricom.com or mySafaricom App, then proceed to spin the wheel to win various daily cash prizes and stand a chance to win Kshs. 1 million every month.