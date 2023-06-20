Shares

Safaricom has launched a consumer promotion that will see Go Monthly bundles customers rewarded with prizes worth Ksh. 30 million. The promotion will run from Monday, June 19, 2023 to Tuesday, September 18, 2023.

The new campaign is dubbed Gomoka na Go Monthly promotion and customers will get to spin a wheel and win various prizes once they purchase any Go monthly plans. The Go Monthly plans are a mix of data plans, minutes + SMS plans, and All-in-One (data, minutes and SMS) & Post-Pay. Customers can purchase any monthly plan through either via the USSD code *544# or the mySafaricom App

As part of the Gomoka na Go Monthly promotion, Safaricom will reward its customers with daily and monthly cash prizes, with a total prize pool of over Ksh. 30 million. The prizes include data bundles; instant M-PESA cash prizes ranging from Ksh. 250 to Ksh. 10,000. There will be a grand prize of Ksh. 1,000,000 every month.

Safaricom has also announced that it has revamped its monthly All-In-One, Post-Pay & Data Bundles plans. This is in order to ensure that customers can enjoy more data for less, especially in these challenging economic times.

The Go monthly bundle plans are below:

All in One and PostPay Bundles

Price All in One & PostPay (OLD) (NEW) 1000 5GB + 400 minutes + 1000 SMS + WA + 2GB YT 8GB + 400 minutes + 1000 SMS + WA 2000 15GB + 1,000 minutes + 2,000 SMS + WA + 2GB YT 17GB +1,000 minutes + 2,000 SMS + WA 3000 25GB + 1,500 minutes + 3,000 SMS + WA + 2GB YT 27GB + 1,500 minutes + 3,000 SMS + WA

Safaricom Data Only Bundles

Price Data Only (OLD) (NEW) 1000 7GB + WA 10GB + WA 2000 20GB + WA 22GB + WA

Safaricom Easy Talk Monthly Bundles