Dr. Njeri Gacheru is the final winner of the Ksh. 1 million grand prize in the Safaricom Gomoka na Go Monthly promotion.

The 3 month campaign has awarded over 500,000 customers to a tune of Ksh. 30 million in daily and monthly prizes, including data bundles and M-PESA cash prizes.

Dr. Gacheru, a part-time lecturer, plans to top up her investment portfolio towards her dream project of starting a school with the money she has won. She will also use part of the money to treat her family to a vacation.

“It’s been a strenuous year academically as I pushed myself to clear my doctoral dissertation whilst supporting my firstborn daughter, who is taking her KCPE exam in a few days. I was very excited to learn that I won KES 1 million, which will transform my life and my family’s. I am thankful to Safaricom because, through this prize money, I will be able to settle my daughter in high school next year,” said Dr. Gacheru.

Safaricom launched the Gomoka na Go Monthly promotion in June this year to empower customers with affordable data packages, purely enriched minutes plans, and the opportunity to win substantial prizes. These prizes included data bundles; instant M-PESA cash prizes ranged from Ksh. 250 to Ksh. 10,000 with a grand prize of Ksh. 1,000,000 monthly.

“I want to congratulate Dr. Njeri Gacheru for winning the third KES 1 million grand prize through the Gomoka na Go Monthly campaign. At Safaricom, we are committed to transforming the lives of our customers and are happy when we can reward them and impact their lives, allowing them to reach their aspirations. Campaigns like this enable us to enrich our customers’ everyday experiences, something we are very proud of as a team,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, of Safaricom PLC.