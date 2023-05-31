Shares

OPPO Kenya has officially launched the OPPO Find N2 Flip in the Kenya in a bid to tap into the growing market for Fold devices. Samsung, and Tecno are some of the phone manufacturers that have previously introduced Fold smartphones in the market.

It comes with polished aluminum sides, a fingerprint-resistant glass cover and a unique micro-etched wave pattern across the hinge. The Find N2 Flip weighs just 191g and measuring 7.45mm when open, and comes in two colors: i.e Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

It features a massive 6.8 inch E6 AMOLED display with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and a silky smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Find N2 Flip’s 50MP main camera features a large Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. When you are taking a photo or video of someone else, fire up Dual Preview so they can see how they look.

It comes with FlexForm Mode which enables creative flexibility by keeping the phone at a mid-fold position between 45º and 110º degrees. Transforming the flip phone into a steady, hands-free camera making it ideal for group photographs and video calls on apps like WhatsApp and Zoom powered by a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX709 sensor, enabling autofocus, and wide-angle capture. Co-developed with the camera manufacturer Hasselblad, Find N2 Flip captures pro-grade colours, a fully featured Professional Mode, and its unique XPAN mode freezes time in a wide, cinematic frame.

The phone is certified to withstand over 400,000 folds and unfolds at standard room temperature. This is equivalent to opening and closing the phone around 100 times a day for more than ten years.

The Find N2 Flip will come in two colors; Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colors. It will be available at a Recommended Retail Price (RRP) of Ksh 129,999.

For the first time for OPPO products, the phone will be available for Trade-In service and/or Payment in installments option (Lipa Pole Pole) at the OPPO Customer Center located at Emperor Plaza, Koinange Street.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Operating system: Android 13 + Colors 13

Height:

Expanded: about 166.2mm

Folded: about 85.5mm

Width:

Expanded: about 75.2mm

Folded: about 75.2mm

Thickness:

Expanded: about 7.45mm

Folded: about 16.02mm

Weight: 191 grams

Internal storage: 256 GB

RAM: 8GB

Screen: 6.8 inches (diagonal line)/cover screen: 3.26 inches

Resolution:

Main screen: FHD+(2520×1080)

Secondary screen: (720×382)

Main Camera:

50MP Main Camera: f/1.8; FOV 86°; 7P lens; AF supported; capable of AF; closed-loop focus motor

8MP Ultra-wide Angle Camera: f/2.2; FOV 112°; 5P lens

Selfie camera: 32MP; f/2.4; FOV 90°; 5P lens, capable of AF; open-loop focus motor

Battery: 4300mAh (Typical), Fast Charge with 44W SUPERVOOCTM